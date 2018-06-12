App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi ; dares BJP, RSS to slap cases against him

Gandhi, who appeared before a court in Bhiwandi town here in connection with a defamation case filed against him by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker. also dared the BJP and the RSS to slap as many cases on him as they wanted to.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not talking about employment for youth and farmers and said that his fight was against the government's policies.

Gandhi, who appeared before a court in Bhiwandi town here in connection with a defamation case filed against him by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker. also dared the BJP and the RSS to slap as many cases on him as they wanted to.

"Our fight is against the policies of the prime minister. Farmers are frustrated and the prime minister does not talk about employment for youth. This government is only for the rich," Gandhi told reporters outside the Bhiwandi court.

He took a swipe at Modi's radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' and said the prime minister does not speak about 'kaam ki baat' like providing employment to youth or safeguarding farmers.

"Let them (the BJP and the RSS) slap as many cases as they want against me. Ours is a fight of ideology. We will fight them and win," Gandhi said.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 01:00 pm

tags #India #Politics #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.