Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 07:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over 'expensive petrol'

"Expensive petrol and rising prices, the government is looting the people openly," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government over "expensive petrol" and "rising prices". In his tweet, he also tagged a media report which said petrol prices had increased in the domestic market for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.

The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government for its handling of the economy over the past few years.
