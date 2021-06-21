MARKET NEWS

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for not paying compensation to kin of COVID-19 victims

"It is impossible to valuate life, government's compensation is only a small help, but the Modi government is not ready to even do that," he said.

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 21 hit out at the government for not paying ex-gratia compensation to families of those who died of Covid.

"First the lack of treatment during the Covid pandemic and then the false figures and on top of that the government's cruelty," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh cannot be paid to the families of those who have died of COVID-19 as it is beyond fiscal affordability and the finances of central and state governments are under severe strain.

(With PTI inputs)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Jun 21, 2021 11:47 am

