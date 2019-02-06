App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 01:50 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi-Sitaram Yechury meet raises speculation of poll pact in West Bengal

The two parties are reportedly looking for a pact, but it would stop short of being an alliance

A meeting between Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has led to speculation of a possible pact in West Bengal.

Both the Congress and the CPM-led Left Front have been sidelined in West Bengal over the years. While Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is in power in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the number two.

The meeting comes days after Gandhi called Banerjee to express his support against the BJP after officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tried to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. Banerjee was staging a dharna to protest the development.

While Yechury claimed that he stumbled upon Gandhi in Parliament’s Central Hall, Congress functionaries were quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying that the two met at the latter’s office in Parliament.

The functionaries added that the two discussed a wide range of issues and briefly touched upon the subject of a pact in West Bengal.

The pact would, however, be short of an alliance, the report suggests.

Both leaders said they would prefer to wait for reports from their state units before taking any decision.

The two sides had formed an alliance for the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election. Congress and CPM ended up winning 44 and 26 seats respectively in the 295-member Assembly. The Left parties together had won 32 seats.

During CPM’s Party Congress meeting in Hyderabad in 2018, an understanding with the Congress had been approved, but a political alliance had been ruled out.

Congress and the CPM continue to be rivals in Kerala where the BJP has had no success so far.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #west bengal

