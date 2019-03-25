App
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi should tell people why Congress govt in Rajasthan failed to fulfil promises: BJP

Gandhi will be addressing public rallies in Suratgarh in Sriganganagar and Bundi district and a meeting of party workers in Jaipur on March 26.

The BJP said on March 25 that before starting his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi should tell people why the Rajasthan government failed to fulfil the promises made by his party during the assembly polls.

Former minister Arun Chaturvedi alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state mislead youths over the promise of unemployment allowance and farmers' loan waiver, and deliberately stalled the execution of schemes introduced by the Narendra Modi government.

"The Congress president had promised that farmers' entire loan will be waived in 10 days of the government's formation in the state. Three months have passed but nothing happened. They took vote on promising entire loan waiver but the government failed to deliver," he told reporters.

"The party had also promised unemployment allowance of Rs 3,500 monthly but they announced Rs 3,000 monthly and such a criteria of giving the allowance was fixed that most of the unemployed persons were not able avail the benefit," he said.

Chaturvedi said of the 33 lakh unemployed people in the state, the government announced cover only for one lakh of them.

"No work was done on the ground. Youths and farmers were betrayed by the Congress government. Before beginning his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi should give the account of works done by the Congress government in Rajasthan," he said.

He said the Centre had announced schemes for the welfare of farmers but the state government showed negligence.

Chaturvedi said the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme was also not implemented in the state.

"Now the government was looking for discontinuing Bhamashah health insurance launched by the former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje," he alleged.

He said the Congress makes promises just to garner votes every time but nothing happens and the people have understood this.

Gandhi will be addressing public rallies in Suratgarh in Sriganganagar and Bundi district and a meeting of party workers in Jaipur on March 26.
