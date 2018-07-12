Rahul Gandhi should apologise for Shashi Tharoor's remark on 'Hindu Pakistan', says BJP

The BJP on Thursday demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi for Shashi Tharoor's reported remarks that India will become a 'Hindu Pakistan' if the saffron party wins elections in 2019 and said the MP had insulted India's democracy and Hindus.

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, who made the remarks yesterday, on Thursday said in a Facebook post that a state with a dominant majority religion that seeks to put its minorities in a subordinate place would be a Hindu Pakistan.

"It is an abuse and highly objectionable statement to compare the world's sixth largest economy with Pakistan. It is an insult to our democracy and Hindus," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference at the party office.

The Congress, Patra said, doesn't lose any opportunity to demean India and defame the Hindus.

"From Hindu terrorists to Hindu-Pakistan the Pakistan appeasing policies of Congress are unparalleled," Patra said.

He added that the Congress president should break his silence as the country demands an explanation.

Gandhi should apologise to the nation for these insulting remarks by his party leader, the BJP leader said.

"Such kind of abuses for the Indian democracy which Congress leaders have been using is something which has become a constant feature as far as the opposition party is concerned," Patra added.