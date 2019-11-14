App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi should apologise: Fadnavis after SC order on Rafale

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the pleas that sought re-examination of the December 14, 2018 verdict, which said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nation after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jets deal case.

"We find the review petitions are without any merit," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

The bench, which also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, rejected the contention that there was a need for registration of an FIR in connection with the deal.

Reacting to the verdict, Fadnavis said, "Now after the Rafale verdict by the Supreme Court, everything is crystal clear and it smashes every lie being spread during the Lok Sabha 2019 elections by the Congress."

"Does Rahul Gandhi have the magnanimity to accept the truth and apologise to PM Narendra Modi and the entire nation?" he asked.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 06:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics #Rafale #Rahul Gandhi

