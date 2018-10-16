Rahul Gandhi 'self-delusional', 'out-clowning' himself, says Arun Jaitley in blog post

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, launching a fresh attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a blog post, said that the Gandhi scion is "out-clowning himself."

Jaitley, who mockingly refers to Gandhi as a "Clown Prince" in his blog posts, in a fresh post on October 16 said that Gandhi is living comfortably in "self-delusion."

Reacting to the ongoing Rafale controversy, an issue on which the Congress has repeatedly targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jaitley said that "Rafale aircraft and its weaponry is not being manufactured in India at all."

"All 36 aircrafts and their weapons in a fully flyable and usable form will arrive in India. After the supplies begin Dassault has to make purchases in India for 50% of the contract value [sic]," Jaitley wrote. "This is as per the UPA’s policy to promote make in India," he added.

On the Congress President's accusation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi waived off loans of 15 industrialists, Jaitley wrote that "not a single Rupee has been waived."

"The Promotors of the defaulting companies have been thrown out through the IBC [Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code], and banks are successfully recovering their dues. Through the process of NCLT banks are recovering their loans," Jaitley wrote.

Refuting accusations from the Opposition that he had met fugitive industrialists Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi before they left the country, Jaitley wrote that he does not recollect having "ever seen Nirav Modi in my life."

"The question of his meeting me in Parliament does not arise. If he came to Parliament, as Rahul Gandhi claims, then reception records would show that. Where have I admitted all this Mr.Gandhi?" the Finance Minister wrote.

Terming the accusation that Mallya told him that he was escaping to London an "absolute lie", the Union Minister wrote that Mallya had once "chased" him in the corridor of Parliament to "discuss his case."

"I did not pay any heed to him and coldly told him to make his proposal to the bankers. This he [Rahul Gandhi] says constitutes a meeting where he told me that he was escaping to London. Absolute lie," Jaitley wrote.

Reacting to Congress' sharp criticism of implementation of the GST at the behest of the NDA government, Jaitley said, "India has witnessed the most successful implementation of the GST... In the first 13 months, the Congress legacy of 31 percent tax... has been reduced to 18 percent and 12 percent in relation to 334 commodities. This has also helped us to check inflation. He [Rahul Gandhi] seems to be unaware of this."

Accusing the Gandhi scion of lying a "dozen times", Jaitley wondered whether Gandhi "in self-delusion believes it to be true or is it a case of a ‘Clown Prince’ out-clowning himself?"