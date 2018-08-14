App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi seeks to gear up Congress unit in Telangana

The Congress President had one-to-one meetings with a number of senior leaders, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and ex-MPs focusing on ways to strengthen the party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gearing up the party organisation in Telangana ahead of elections next year, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today held separate interactions with senior leaders and booth committee presidents here. Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Hyderabad, his first after becoming the party President, addressed a tele-conference with the party's booth-committee presidents in the state, Congress sources said.

He was given a 15-minute presentation on the Leader Development Mission in Reserved Constituencies (LDMRC) undertaken by the party in Telangana.

LDMRC aims at promoting leadership from backward communities.

The Congress President had one-to-one meetings with a number of senior leaders, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and ex-MPs focusing on ways to strengthen the party, P Sudhakar Reddy, Deputy Leader of Congress in state Legislative Council told reporters here.

Reddy said he stressed on better coordination and unity among party leaders and workers to take on rivals. Gandhi held an interactive session with Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) yesterday.

He promised to support the women SHGs if the Congress came to power after next year's Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana.

He addressed a public meeting at Serilingampalli last evening where he said the party, if elected to power, would honour the commitments made to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 03:05 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Telangana

