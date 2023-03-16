 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi says will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi said if he is not allowed, he would speak outside Parliament. Gandhi arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks made in London.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and said he has said nothing against India or the Parliament during his London visit.

He said he would speak in Parliament if he is allowed by the chair.

"If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think," he told reporters while leaving Parliament.

He said it will not be to the BJP's liking when he speaks inside Parliament.