Rahul Gandhi says violence is not solution, calls for repeal of farm laws in national interest

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to say that if anyone gets hurt the damage will be inflicted to the country, after violence broke out during the tractor parade by protesters against the new farm laws.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi

As protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said violence is not the solution to any problem and sought repeal of the three farm laws in "national interest".

Gandhi took to Twitter to say that if anyone gets hurt the damage will be inflicted to the country, after violence broke out during the tractor parade by protesters against the new farm laws.

"Violence is not the solution to any problem. If anyone gets hurt, the damage will be done to our country. Take back the anti-agricultural laws in national interest," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Deviating from the designated route for the tractor parade, protesting farmers entered the Red Fort and hoisted flags from some domes of the iconic monument in the national capital.

They earlier clashed with the police at ITO while trying to enter Lutyens Delhi. The police used tear gas shells and lathi-charge to dispel the violent farmers.

The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted for their tractor rally, reached ITO in Central Delhi, though their leaders had earlier agreed not to enter central Delhi.

The Congress also tweeted a video showing smoke from tear gas shells lobbed at farmers to stop them from entering Delhi.

"Republic Day 2021 in New India. Our national capital is up in smoke as the government attacks its own people," the party said on its official Twitter handle along with the video.

The opposition party also said that it is standing strongly behind the farmers in their protest against the farm laws.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Farm reforms laws #farmers #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Jan 26, 2021 03:39 pm

