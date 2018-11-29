App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi says PM Narendra Modi has 'broken' all promises

Making a strong pitch for farm loan waiver, he said, "...if the Prime Minister of India can forgive three lakh fifty thousand crore of 15 people...the richest people in the country, then he should be ready to forgive the loan of India's farmers".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken every single promise made by him.

"We are not asking for any free gift for farmers; we are just saying that whatever you do, you treat everyone fairly. If you are treating the richest people in the country, and you are giving them loan waiver, then you owe that to the farmers of the country", Gandhi said.

The Congress has been accusing the Modi government of indulging in crony capitalism from time to time, a charge which has been vehemently denied by the saffron party.

Addressing a convention on "KG to PG recognised institutions in Telangana for 'Change and Existence" here, he alleged that Modi has broken every single promise of his, including that of being an honest Prime Minister.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Telangana on December 7.

First Published on Nov 29, 2018 12:14 pm

#assembly elections 2018 #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Telangana Assembly Polls 2018

