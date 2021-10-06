Rahul Gandhi says he will head to UP despite denial of permission to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he will on October 6 visit violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh to extend support to the families of deceased farmers despite the denial of permission by the Yogi Adityanath government.

“Today, with two CMs we will visit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh to understand the situation there and support the farmers' families,” Gandhi said in a press conference.

The UP government denied Gandhi the permission to visit Lakimpur Kheri where eight people, including four farmers, were killed by a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra during a protest on October 3. The permission was denied citing orders under Section 144 banning large gatherings

“Government has denied permission to Rahul Gandhi. If he arrives in Lucknow, we will request him at the airport not to visit Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur. The SP and DM of Lakhimpur and Sitapur urged us to stop him from coming in wake of law and order situation,” DK Thakur, Lucknow Police Commissioner told ANI earlier.

Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Kheri.

“Farmers are being mowed down by a jeep, they're being murdered, the name of a union minister and his son is coming up in this incident. Yesterday, the PM visited Lucknow but he didn't visit Lakhimpur Kheri. It's a systematic attack on farmers,” he said.

The Congress leader said he wanted to meet the families of the deceased farmers to give them hope.

“We want to meet them and tell them this cannot happen in a democracy. We want to tell them a person, who says he is a Union Minister’s son cannot mow down farmers. We want to give them hope,” Gandhi said.

“We are exerting pressure on the government to take action, we exerted pressure in Hathras after which action was taken,” he said.

Rahul’s visit to UP comes at a time when his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has alleged that she was being held illegally in Sitapur. She has been booked under Section 151 of the CrPC.

“Yes, Priyanka has been put under detention (in Sitapur). But we are trained in this. The issue right now is about the farmers,” he said.

On October 5, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel held a two-hour dharna at Lucknow airport after he was stopped from leaving the premises.