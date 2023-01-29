 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi resumes final lap of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

PTI
Jan 29, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

The whole area around Lal Chowk has been sealed off and a multi-layer security ring deployed around the city centre.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File image: Twitter @INCIndia)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Srinagar's Panthachowk on Sunday, as the foot march entered its last day.

Gandhi, along with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began the yatra at 10:45 am in his trademark white T-shirt.

The Gandhis joined hundreds of Congress supporters, including women, who were seen carrying the tricolour and party flags.

The yatra will cover a distance of seven kilometres up to the Sonwar area of the city.