English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Rahul Gandhi resumes final lap of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

    The whole area around Lal Chowk has been sealed off and a multi-layer security ring deployed around the city centre.

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File image: Twitter @INCIndia)

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File image: Twitter @INCIndia)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Srinagar's Panthachowk on Sunday, as the foot march entered its last day.

    Gandhi, along with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began the yatra at 10:45 am in his trademark white T-shirt.

    The Gandhis joined hundreds of Congress supporters, including women, who were seen carrying the tricolour and party flags.

    The yatra will cover a distance of seven kilometres up to the Sonwar area of the city.