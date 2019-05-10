App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 02:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi responsible if PM Modi comes back to power, Congress harming Opposition: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP national convenor's attack, during a wide-ranging interview to PTI, comes two days ahead of elections in Delhi, which is witnessing a three-cornered contest as talks for an alliance between the Congress and the AAP did not fructify.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of harming the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Left in Kerala, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital, saying the Congress chief will be responsible if Narendra Modi comes back to power.

The AAP national convenor's attack, during a wide-ranging interview to PTI, comes two days ahead of elections in Delhi, which is witnessing a three-cornered contest as talks for an alliance between the Congress and the AAP did not fructify.

"Congress is harming SP-BSP alliance in UP, Left in Kerala, TMC in West Bengal, TDP in Andhra and AAP in Delhi..If Narendra Modi comes back to power, Rahul Gandhi will only be responsible," Kejriwal said.

"It is appearing as if the Congress is fighting the polls against opposition parties and not against the BJP. The Congress is acting as a spoilsport," he added.

related news

The Delhi chief minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "totally failed" in delivering anything in any of the key sectors and that is why he has been resorting to "fake nationalism".

"Modi-ji's nationalism is fake. It dangerous for the country," Kejriwal said.

"He is using the armed forces to get votes as he does not have any work to show," he alleged.

The AAP national convenor, who along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-graft agitation against UPA II between 2011 and 2013, said Manmohan Singh as prime minister was a thousand times better than Modi.

Kejriwal said the BJP is not going to retain power.

"Our only aim is to stop Modi and Shah from coming back to power. We will support anyone other than the duo," he added.

He said his party will perform well in the national capital.

"A month back, I thought it will be a fierce fight. But the situation changed dramatically in the last 10 days. I am witnessing a situation similar to the atmosphere when we got 67 seats in 2015. I will not be surprised if we get all seven seats," he said.

Kejriwal said the BJP is seeking vote in the name of Modi but the AAP is banking on its work in the fields of education, health and water supply and lower electricity tariff.

"Modi-ji cannot say I made schools, hospitals, brought down electricity tariff, ensured drinking water supply. He failed in every sector. He has not delivered anything," he alleged.
First Published on May 10, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) mid movie review: Tiger Shroff turns jum ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby is on the way as their s ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Sunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP ...

Tamilrockers acquire Mahesh Babu's Maharshi as the newest pirated film ...

SSC CGL Result 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; 35,990 Candidates Qualify ...

After Calling on Rahul, Chandrababu Naidu Holds Closed-door Meet With ...

Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI

Born Without Hands, Student Writes CBSE Class 10 Exam Using His Feet a ...

Rahul Gandhi Responsible if Modi Comes Back to Power, Congress Harming ...

Google Says Dating Queries Outpace Matrimony Search in India

Ep 2: What the People of Odisha Had to Say Ahead of Lok Sabha & Assemb ...

TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board to Announce Class 10 Results on Ma ...

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Declared Class 10, Cl ...

March IIP data today: Industrial growth likely to pick up

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex remains volatile, Nifty around 11,300; m ...

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

Voltas shares dive over 6% after weak Q4 earnings

PNB Housing Finance shares surge on robust Q4 results

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: 'Don't know or don't care!' Delay frustra ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

McDonald's strikes out-of-court settlement with Vikram Bakshi; buys ou ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Sacred Games season 2 poster, National Geographic mag cover get shot o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.