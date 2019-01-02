Rahul Gandhi repeating falsehood on Rafale issue: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "lying and repeating falsehood" on the Rafale issue and claimed that "conspirators" in past defence scams are now raising fingers at the Narendra Modi government.

Responding to the opposition leader's allegations during a discussion on Rafel issue in Lok Sabha, he said Gandhi has a "natural dislike for truth" and had earlier manufactured his conversation with the French president, which was denied by the French government.

"We are all utterly disappointed because every word he has said has been denied by the Supreme Court. When the Supreme Court speaks on an issue, it is the last word," he said.

Targeting the Gandhi family, he said some people and families understand arithmatic of money but cannot comprehend issues of national security.

The finance minister also raised AgustaWestland, National Herald cases and made a veiled reference to Ottavio Quattrocchi to attack Congress leadership.