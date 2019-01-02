App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi repeating falsehood on Rafale issue: Arun Jaitley

Responding to the opposition leader's allegations during a discussion on Rafel issue in Lok Sabha, he said Gandhi has a "natural dislike for truth" and had earlier manufactured his conversation with the French president, which was denied by the French government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "lying and repeating falsehood" on the Rafale issue and claimed that "conspirators" in past defence scams are now raising fingers at the Narendra Modi government.

Responding to the opposition leader's allegations during a discussion on Rafel issue in Lok Sabha, he said Gandhi has a "natural dislike for truth" and had earlier manufactured his conversation with the French president, which was denied by the French government.

"We are all utterly disappointed because every word he has said has been denied by the Supreme Court. When the Supreme Court speaks on an issue, it is the last word," he said.

Targeting the Gandhi family, he said some people and families understand arithmatic of money but cannot comprehend issues of national security.

The finance minister also raised AgustaWestland, National Herald cases and made a veiled reference to Ottavio Quattrocchi to attack Congress leadership.

Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #India #Politics #Rafale issue #Rahul Gandhi

