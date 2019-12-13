App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise for his rape remarks, claims PM Modi had called Delhi 'rape capital'

"As far as their (BJP's) demand for apologising, I am never going to apologise to them," he told reporters outside Parliament.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Under attack for his rape remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he will never apologise, and instead demanded an apology from Narendra Modi, claiming that the Prime Minister had called Delhi a "rape capital" under the UPA government.

related news

"As far as their (BJP's) demand for apologising, I am never going to apologise to them," he told reporters outside Parliament.

Gandhi also clarified his rape statement that triggered protests by the BJP in both houses of Parliament, saying he has simply made a point that Modi has been talking about 'Made in India' but it has now become "rape in India" as incidents of rapes are being reported from across the country.

He said the main issue today is that "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have burnt the entire North East and this is a tactic used to divert attention" by raising his rape remarks.

"Modi should apologise. For burning the North East. For destroying India's economy. For this speech, a clip of which I'm attaching," Gandhi tweeted.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Smriti Irani

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.