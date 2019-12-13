Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise for his rape remarks, claims PM Modi had called Delhi 'rape capital'



Modi should apologise. 1. For burning the North East. 2. For destroying India’s economy. Close pic.twitter.com/KgPU8dpmrE

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2019

Under attack for his rape remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he will never apologise, and instead demanded an apology from Narendra Modi, claiming that the Prime Minister had called Delhi a "rape capital" under the UPA government.

"As far as their (BJP's) demand for apologising, I am never going to apologise to them," he told reporters outside Parliament.

Gandhi also clarified his rape statement that triggered protests by the BJP in both houses of Parliament, saying he has simply made a point that Modi has been talking about 'Made in India' but it has now become "rape in India" as incidents of rapes are being reported from across the country.

He said the main issue today is that "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have burnt the entire North East and this is a tactic used to divert attention" by raising his rape remarks.