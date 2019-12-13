Rahul Gandhi rape remarks: Rajnath Singh says such members have no moral right to be in Lok Sabha

Attacking the Wayanad MP, Singh, who is also the Deputy Leader in the Lower House, said such leaders have no moral right to be members of the House.
Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned twice, first for half an hour and then for another 15 minutes amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's reported remarks about rape in the country, with Union minister Rajnath Singh saying such members do not have the moral right to be in the House.
Attacking the Wayanad MP, Singh, who is also the Deputy Leader in the Lower House, said such leaders have no moral right to be members of the House.Gandhi was present in the lok Sabha at noon.
