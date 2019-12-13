Rahul Gandhi 'rape in India' comment 'disgusting': Smriti Irani

After her barrage of criticism in Parliament against Rahul Gandhi over his reported "rape in India" remark, Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at the Congress leader outside the House too, saying it was "disgusting" that he was attempting to score political points over rape.

The BJPs' women MPs slammed Gandhi on Friday for the remarks he reportedly made in Jharkhand's Godda district on Thursday, and demanded his apology.

"He used the rape of women and their pain for politics. While women in India are strong to answer him, but Rahul Gandhi inviting people to come and commit rape in India is disgusting. Who can agree with this comment? I want Sonia Gandhi to make him understand that Indian women will not forgive him for this comment. They will give him a fitting reply. I am speechless," she told reporters in Parliament complex.

Irani also said that she wanted to ask all the men if they considered Rahul Gandhi's comments insulting or not.

"I want to ask you, have you ever heard a leader say that come and rape in India? Is asking for forgiveness enough? He calls all men rapists, is asking for forgiveness enough? Who has given Rahul Gandhi the right to insult the people of India," she posed.