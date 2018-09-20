App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi pulls no punches in attack on PM Narendra Modi

The remark at a public meeting provoked immediate condemnation by the BJP with Union minister Smriti Irani telling reporters it showed that the Congress leader has no respect for the prime minister's post.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a no-hold-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said people are now heard saying that the country's "watchman” is a “thief”.

Gandhi was referring to the Prime Minister's “silence” on the Rafale fighter aircraft deal with France and the Modi government's “failure” to bring fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to book.

Modi had said he did not want to become the country's prime minister, but its ‘chowkidar' (watchman), Gandhi recalled.

He added now it is heard on the streets that the country's ‘chowkidar' is a thief. “Galli galli me shor hai, desh ka chowkidar chor hai,” he said in Hindi at a rally in tribal dominated Sagwara of Udaipur district.

Assembly elections will be held in Rajasthan later this year.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 05:50 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

