you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka visit Tihar jail to meet Chidambaram

The senior Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Tihar jail here on Wednesday to meet former finance minister P Chidambaram.

The senior Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 08:47 am

tags #CBI #Chidambaram #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Rahul Gandhi #Tihar Jail

