Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka travel to Hathras, meet victim's family

Uttar Pradesh authorities had scuttled an earlier attempt by the two leaders to travel to Hathras, detaining them and several party workers in Greater Noida outside Delhi.

PTI
(File image: News18)
(File image: News18)

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 3  met the family of the Dalit woman who died this week after she was allegedly gang-raped, triggering nationwide outrage.

Uttar Pradesh authorities had scuttled an earlier attempt by the two leaders to travel to Hathras, detaining them and several party workers in Greater Noida outside Delhi.

On Saturday, the party staged another show of strength at the Delhi-Noida border. The UP Police said they will allow five party party representatives to meet the family in the village in Hathras district.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 in an assault by four men that left her critically injured. She died at a Delhi hospital last Tuesday.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

