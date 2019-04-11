Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold rallies in Gujarat next week

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will hold separate rallies in Gujarat next week, a party functionary said on Thursday.

While Rahul Gandhi will address rallies at different places in the state on April 15 and 19, Priyanka will hold a public meeting at Ambaji town under Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat on April 17.

She is expected to offer prayers at the famous Ambaji temple before starting her campaign in Gujarat.

"Rahul Gandhi would address a rally at Rajula, which is part of Amreli Lok Sabha constituency, on April 15. On April 19, he would again visit Gujarat to address three rallies in Bardoli, Dahod and Patan constituencies," Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to address a rally in Ambaji, which falls in Banaskantha seat on April 17. She will offer prayers at Ambaji temple ahead of the rally," he said.

Besides them, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will also campaign for the party next week.

Sidhu will address two rallies on April 16- one at Modasa town in Sabarkantha and another in Gandhinagar, Doshi said.

Polling for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23.