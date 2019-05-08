App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi not campaigning in places where Congress has direct fight with BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

He also said Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East), will be "wasting" her time campaigning in the national capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are not going to places like Rajasthan and MP where their party is in a direct fight with the BJP, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed on May 8.

He also said Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East), will be "wasting" her time campaigning in the national capital.

Priyanka Gandhi will start campaigning for Congress candidates from May 8 by holding roadshows in North East and South Delhi constituencies.

"She (Priyanka) is wasting her time in the national capital, why doesn't she campaign in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh?

"She's doing rallies in Uttar Pradesh against SP-BSP, she's doing rallies in Delhi against the AAP. Both the brother and sister aren't going to those places where there's direct fight with the BJP," he said.

Delhi goes to polls on May 12. The results would be announced on May 23.
First Published on May 8, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Rahul Gandhi

