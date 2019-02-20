App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi are no match to PM Modi's leadership: Shiv Sena

The remarks by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party came two days after it sealed a pre-poll alliance with the BJP after years of bickering and criticism of its policies and leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's "development book" has improved much since 2014 and he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's support, but they cannot be compared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Shiv Sena said on February 20.

The remarks by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party came two days after it sealed a pre-poll alliance with the BJP after years of bickering and criticism of its policies and leaders.

Responding to opposition criticism of the seat-sharing pact, the Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', said questions on tie-up are less in the minds of people but much more among political opponents as these "insects" will be crushed due to the alliance.

Referring to Modi's stewardship, it said, "Rahul Gandhi's book of development has improved much since 2014 and he has Priyanka's help. However, they can't be compared with Modi's leadership."

related news

Asserting that the party is not helpless for power, the editorial said there are several questions - like why did it ally with the BJP despite differences in 2014, will the Ram Temple be constructed, will there be Sena's chief minister - and their answers are "positive".

Instead of replying to questions on the alliance, it is better that the "arrangement" made for the benefit of Maharashtra is taken ahead, it said.

The Marathi daily said BJP president Amit Shah himself came to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's suburban residence 'Matoshree'. Thackeray told him what he had to and it was finally decided to give the alliance another chance.

Maintaining that there was no enmity between the Sena and the BJP, it said if (Bihar chief minister and JD-U head) Nitish Kumar could join the NDA despite differences of opinion with Modi and if the Congress could forge a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance), then the Sena has always been a part of the BJP-led coalition.

The Sena said there was resentment in 2014 against the Congress and its allies and there was a "wave" in favour of Modi.

However, in 2019, the wave has receded and elections have to be fought not on the back of the "wave", but on ideology, development works and future, it added.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 11:12 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.