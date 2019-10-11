App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation suit; gets bail

The court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate R B Etaliya also granted him bail on a bond of Rs 10,000.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday pleaded not guilty in a criminal defamation suit filed against him for calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a "murder accused".

The court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate R B Etaliya also granted him bail on a bond of Rs 10,000.

Gandhis lawyer moved an application for personal exemption of his client in the case after his not guilty plea was recorded by the court.

Close

The court fixed the next hearing on December 7, when it will also take up his personal exemption application.

related news

The criminal defamation suit was filed against Gandhi for calling Shah a "murder accused" at an election rally in Jabalpur six months ago.

In May, the metropolitan magistrate had issued summons seeking Gandhi's appearance in the suit filed by BJP corporator Krishnavadan Brahmbhatt.

Gandhi's jibe was slanderous as Shah was acquitted in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case in 2015, the complainant said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.