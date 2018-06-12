App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case

Inside the court, when Judge A I Sheikh, read out charges against him, Gandhi said, "I am not guilty."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today pleaded not guilty in a defamation case filed against him by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in a court here. Gandhi arrived at the court in Bhiwandi at 11.10 am amid heavy security cover and was greeted by hoards of people raising slogans in his support.

Inside the court, when Judge A I Sheikh, read out charges against him, Gandhi said, "I am not guilty."

The court had on May 2 asked Gandhi to appear before it today to record his plea in the defamation case filed by RSS worker Rajesh Kunte in 2014.

Kunte had filed the case after watching Rahul Gandhi's speech at an election rally in which he had alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The RSS people had killed (Mahatma) Gandhi," the Congress president had allegedly said in the rally.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #defamation case #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.