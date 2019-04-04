Rahul Gandhi or Smriti Irani: Who cares about Amethi more on Twitter?

Rahul Gandhi will be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from two seats -- Wayanad in Kerala, and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. So is Smriti Irani, the actor-turned-BJP politician.

The 2014 general elections proved that despite Amethi being Rahul’s stronghold, it was swept by the 'Modi wave', just like the rest of the nation. Though Smriti lost to Rahul by more than one lakh votes last time, there are high chances of the BJP vote share increasing this time.

This gives rise to a pertinent question, who loves the constituency more? Smriti or Rahul?

While it is difficult to arrive at a conclusive answer, a report by India Today, used the Twitter Advanced Search tool, to identify the number of times each leader mentioned the word 'Amethi' in their tweets.

Since Rahul joined Twitter in April 2015 the tweets considered were posted after April 1, 2015.

The study results indicate that Smriti may not have lost sight of Amethi even after losing from the constituency at least on Twitter.

In the period taken into consideration, as per the report, Smriti posted 202 tweets mentioning 'Amethi', as opposed to a mere 28 by Rahul.

Smriti mentioned 'Amethi' most in her tweets in 2017 and 2018, precisely, 57 times each year. And in 2015, she had mentioned it five times, followed by 40 in 2016, and 39 so far, this year.

The not-so-Twitter-savvy Rahul mentioned ‘Amethi’ only 13 times in 2015, and the numbers have only been decreasing over the years. This year he has mentioned it only once so far, on March 4, while accusing the PM of lying about the Amethi ordnance factory.

The two ministers have mostly shared similar content about Amethi, typically, details of their trip, including the schedule, people they met, photos, etc.

After 2015, Rahul’s activities concerning the constituency dwindled, whereas Smriti’s rose considerably. The BJP MP made sure she thanked everyone who contributed towards the development of Amethi.

Rahul, on the other hand, did not post anything raising concerns over the issues plaguing his constituency with any minister at the state or centre level.

Notably, Smriti Irani has been on Twitter since 2010 and has posted 28,700 tweets in the past 9 years i.e. almost 3189 tweets per year whereas Rahul Gandhi who joined in April 2015 has posted, in total, 4200 tweets i.e. 1,050 tweets per year.