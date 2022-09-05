English
    Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to address Congress booth-level workers, attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram

    Rahul Gandhi will address the 'Parivartan Sankalp' convention of the Congress's "booth warriors" at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, party leaders said.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 05, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday address a rally of booth-level party workers and attend a prayer meet at the Sabarmati Ashram here in Gujarat where the Assembly polls are due later this year.

    Gandhi will address the 'Parivartan Sankalp' convention of the Congress's "booth warriors" at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, party leaders said.

    He will later visit the Sabarmati Ashram where he will attend a prayer meet and seek blessings of Mahatma Gandhi ahead of the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', they said. Gandhi last visited Gujarat on May 10 when he addressed tribals in Dahod town.

    This time he will mobilise booth-level Congress workers for the upcoming elections and thereby launch the party's election campaign, the party leaders said. Gandhi's visit to Gujarat comes two days before the party launches the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on September 7.

    Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will campaign during this period, they said. The party aims to release its first list of candidates by September 15, they added.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.