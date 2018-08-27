App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi on 2 day visit to flood hit Kerala from August 28

He said that he would visit some relief camps and also meet fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay a two day visit to flood ravaged Kerala from August 28. He said that he would visit some relief camps and also meet fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work.

"I will be in Kerala on August 28 and the day after, visiting flood-hit areas and relief camps in the state. I will also meet with fishermen, volunteers and others who have been working tirelessly & selflessly to help those in need," he tweeted.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 07:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

