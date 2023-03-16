 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi must first publicly demonstrate his apology: BJP

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi told reporters after another day of washout during the ongoing budget session that not only MPs but the entire country is angry over his comments which gravely insulted not just Parliament but the entire nation.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

The BJP on Thursday insisted on an apology from Rahul Gandhi and asked him to ”first demonstrate” his regret as the Congress leader met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking permission to speak in the House amid an impasse in Parliament over his comments in Britain on the state of democracy in India.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi told reporters after another day of washout during the ongoing budget session that not only MPs but the entire country is angry over his comments which gravely insulted not just Parliament but the entire nation.

He has levelled ”absolutely baseless and false allegations without any iota of truth,” Goyal said even as the Congress rejected the BJP’s charge and ruled out any apology from its former president. Gandhi himself appeared unfazed by the political storm raging over his comments made in Britain at different events.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leader, who was also in Lok Sabha before it was adjourned for the day, Goyal said he is behaving as if he has come after performing some ”great act of patriotism” without showing any sign of remorse.