Rahul Gandhi 'mismanaged' Himanta Biswa Sarma episode, Sonia didn't assert herself: Ghulam Nabi Azad in memoir

Mar 23, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former Congress loyalist who quit the party in August 2022 and launched his own regional party, also targets Sonia Gandhi and says she did not assert herself as party president "despite understanding the disastrous consequences that lay ahead".

"Let him go" was Rahul Gandhi's blunt reply when told that Himanta Biswa Sarma, once the Congress' key leader in Assam, had the support of a majority of MLAs and would rebel and quit the party, Ghulam Nabi Azad writes in his autobiography 'Azaad'.

Azad, a former Congress loyalist who quit the party in August 2022 and launched his own regional party, also targets Sonia Gandhi and says she did not assert herself as party president "despite understanding the disastrous consequences that lay ahead".

Sarma, who went on to join the BJP and is the chief minister of Assam, was an important Congress strategist. Ten MLAs followed him when he quit the party in September 2015 over differences with the Congress leadership in Assam.

"Rahul told us bluntly that there would be no change in leadership. We pointed out to him (Rahul) that Himanta had the majority of MLAs and would rebel and quit the party. 'Let him go,' Rahul said. The meeting was over," Azad, 74, says in his autobiography that will release next month.