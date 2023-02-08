 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Politics

Rahul Gandhi 'misled' Lok Sabha: Ravi Shankar Prasad

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address

File image: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP member Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday accused the Gandhi family of being involved in corruption, saying those out on bail were hurling "baseless" accusations against the Government.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Prasad said Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Tuesday were "baseless, shameful and full of lies, and came from a feeling of dejection".

On Tuesday, Gandhi had attacked the Government over the Hindenburg report, claiming that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.

"Those out on bail and are currently facing trial (in National Herald case) are levelling baseless allegations," Prasad said countering Gandhi.