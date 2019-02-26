App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi meets victims of Arunachal Pradesh violence in Guwahati hospital

The doctors informed Gandhi that both the patients were undergoing treatment for compound fractures.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on February 26 visited a hospital here to meet two persons, who were injured in the violence that broke out in Itanagar recently, over granting Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to non-natives in Arunachal.

The Congress chief, who was there to address a public rally, travelled to the hospital soon after landing at the LGB International Airport.

He also spoke to the attendants of the patients.

"We will look into it," he told them while speaking about the violence in Itanagar.

"The doctors here are looking after them properly... Don't worry," the Congress president told them.

Assam Congress president Ripun Bora and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Takbam Sanjoy accompanied Gandhi to the hospital.

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed massive violence since February 22 in protest against a recommendation of the Joint High Power Committee granting permanent resident certificates to six communities who are not natives of the state, but have been living in Namsai and Changlang districts for decades.

The communities are the Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis, Mishings and Gorkhas.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

