Rahul Gandhi meets Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today called on Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and met other senior leaders of the country.

Gandhi is on a three-day trip to Singapore and Malaysia during which he will meet Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak, besides interacting with the Indian community, and business leaders.

Gandhi met Prime Minister Lee along with Congress leader Milind Deora and telecom entrepreneur Sam Pitroda.

"Pleased to have met Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong this morning along with Sam Pitroda and Milind Deora," Gandhi posted on Facebook.

Always a pleasure to see @leehsienloong, Singapore's Prime Minister. First met him in New Delhi in 2005 during the launch of the India-Singapore Parliamentary Forum, which @VivianBala & I founded & co-chaired, Deora tweeted.

Gandhi also met Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Yesterday, he began the Singapore leg of his visit with an address to Indian entrepreneurs. He also made a formal address at the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore.

Gandhi, 47, also met MP Lim Wee Kiak, senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, MP Joan Pereira, MP Vikram Nair and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

He also visited the iconic INA memorial in Singapore and paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who unveiled in 1945 the monument that commemorates the "Unknown Warrior" of the Indian National Army.

He will be travelling to Malaysia where he will meet Razak and members of the Indian community.

Singapore has some 500,000 people of Indian-origin in a multi ethnic population of over 5.3 million.