Apr 19, 2018 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar, discusses united opposition front

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and discussed the political situation in the country and possibilities of getting all opposition parties together on one platform to defeat the BJP in 2019 polls.

According to sources, the meeting between Gandhi and Pawar last night lasted around 1.5 hours at Pawar's residence, during which the political situation in each state, including Karnataka, was discussed.

Sources said the two were seeking to bring all parties on one platform to unitedly take on the BJP in 2019 and in poll-bound Karnataka.

The two leaders had met earlier too to discuss the political situation.

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sharad Pawar

