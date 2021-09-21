Rahul Gandhi meets Sachin Pilot to discuss reshuffle in Rajasthan amid Punjab political crisis

In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot are believed to have discussed the much-talked-about reshuffle in the Ashok Gehlot government, according to a report. (File image)

A day ahead of the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, which led to a leadership change in the state, party leader Sachin Pilot had a meeting with Rahul Gandhi on September 17.

In the meeting, the two leaders are believed to have discussed the much-talked-about reshuffle in the Ashok Gehlot government, along with the situation in the state, reported the Indian Express.

Pilot was the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and Congress president in the state till July 2020. However, he lost both posts after he rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Pilot has been repeatedly demanding a Cabinet reshuffle and inclusion of some MLAs loyal to him, besides political appointments to various boards and corporations in the state, said the report.

Ajay Maken, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, has reportedly visited the state multiple visits and talked to MLAs but the reshuffle has not taken place yet.

However, now, Pilot has been given an assurance that the reshuffle would take place soon, reported the publication citing its sources.

After the Congress leadership intervened in Punjab and made a change of guard, the Pilot camp is expecting a similar reshuffle in Rajasthan now.

Amid this, some senior leaders in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) pointed out that the situation in Rajasthan, and in Chhattisgarh, is different from what was in Punjab.

In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel commanding the support of a majority of MLAs, the report suggested. But the rival camp in both the states are hoping pressure from central leadership about the reshuffle, it said.

Congress veteran Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab on September 18 with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls after a bruising power struggle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Following this, Congress picked Charanjit Singh Channi as the next Punjab CM, making him the first Dalit to hold the post in the state. He took the oath as Punjab CM on September 20.