you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi meets delegation from Chhattisgarh, discusses farmers' issues

While confirming the meeting, AICC Chhattisgarh in-charge P L Punia said the last time Rahul Gandhi visited Chhattisgarh, he had called for the meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on February 21 met a delegation of eminent people from Chhattisgarh here and discussed issues such as the problems faced by the farmers and the tribals in the state.

A 11-member delegation, headed by AICC Chhattisgarh in-charge P L Punia, met Gandhi for an hour this morning, sources said.

While confirming the meeting, Punia said the last time Rahul Gandhi visited Chhattisgarh, he had called for the meeting.

"There was discussion on tribal issues, problems of farmers, recent debt waiver and some other issues," a leader in the know of the development said.

Gandhi listened to their suggestions for the development of Chhattisgarh and assured them of action.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 08:38 am

