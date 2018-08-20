Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee to attend opposition parties meeting on August 30

Opposition parties have planned a meeting of the 'federal front' on August 30 in the national capital, according to a report by The Times of India.

The meeting will be attended by at least 17 parties. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also participate in the meeting to discuss the strategy to take on the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will also be attending the meeting and is expected to be in the national capital by August 28 as the parties are planning to take a joint delegation to the Election Commission around that time.

All the parties are thinking of sending a memorandum to the poll body insisting on returning to ballot papers for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections instead of using EVMs (Electronic Voter Machines), which have been in use for parliamentary elections since 2004.

The draft of this memorandum has been prepared and will be vetted by senior leaders of the Congress and all parties that sign it, after which it will be taken to the EC, the newspaper reported.

With the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections scheduled to take place later this year, roping in regional players will be crucial for the Grand Old Party in the seemingly bipolar tussle between the Congress and the BJP in these states.

For instance, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is also trying to make inroads in Madhya Pradesh, could be a small yet significant player which makes securing their support pertinent.

Apart from the issue of EVM's being allegedly tampered with by the ruling BJP, the opposition parties will also discuss subjects like the Rafale deal and the NRC in Assam.

Mamata Banerjee was seen as the champion of the movement against the NRC draft released by the Union Home Ministry. While she was in New Delhi for the Monsoon Session, Banerjee spoke to other parties demanding that the cause be taken up as it is turning out to be a divisive policy across states.

The Congress reluctantly joined the campaign against the exercise, which has already resulted in around 40 lakh people living in the fear of being displaced.

On the issue of the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi has briefed party leaders to hold nations-wide protests through rallies, street-corner meetings, local processions, etc. between August 25 and September 14 in all states, to apprise people of the issue.