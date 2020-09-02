Rahul Gandhi lists six 'Modi-made disasters', blames Centre for rising unemployment, GDP nosedive

Attacking the Centre over multiple issues plaguing the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that the high coronavirus tally, incidents of border aggression by the Chinese, and rising unemployment in the country are all “Modi-made disasters”.



India is reeling under Modi-made disasters:

1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9%

2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs

3. 12 Crs job loss

4. Centre not paying States their GST dues

5. Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths

6. External aggression at our borders — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 2, 2020

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi also blamed them for the contraction of the country’s GDP and issues over GST compensation.

Stating that India is currently “reeling under Modi-made disasters”, the Congress leader tweeted a list of issues that he said were the government’s doing.

India's GDP plunged nearly 24 percent in the April-June quarter, the lowest ever on record, a fact the Opposition made much of in its attack on the Centre. Blaming the Centre for gradually “ruining” India’s economy, the Congress charged the prime minister with introducing one “erroneous” economic policy after another, starting with demonetisation in his last term, besides the flawed implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

India's GDP contraction, the sharpest since records began in 1996, came as an unexpected shock. Most experts and analysts had expected the country to perform better even as the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, and the consequent months-long lockdown brought economic activity to a grinding halt for quite some time.

A stringent lockdown was imposed in India from the end of March to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, and buy the government more time to ramp up the country’s health infrastructure for related eventualities. The move had greatly impacted all sectors -- especially the unorganized, informal sector – that had to scramble for sustenance amid the pandemic. The unprecedented migrant crisis following the surprise lockdown gave the Opposition another stick to beat the Centre with.

Though the COVID-19 situation has only worsened over the months, India currently has one of the lowest coronavirus death rates in the world. However, it still ranks as the world's third-worst affected nation.

Chinese aggression on the border has also been a headache for the government, with the Congress accusing the Centre of not doing enough to solve the crisis. Another border crisis seems to be in the making after the government on Monday said Chinese troops had engaged in provocative actions along the south bank of Ladakh's Pangong Lake.

Rahul Gandhi has long maintained that the Chinese have got away with their aggressive tactics and are squatting on land that rightfully belongs to India. The long-standing dispute has been a sore point with both nations, and matters had reached a flashpoint after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a clash in the Galwan Valley in June.