you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs from Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha suspended seven Congress members on March 5 for the remaining period of the Budget Session for "gross misconduct" and "utter disregard" for House rules after they snatched papers from the speaker's table.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi led a protest of senior Congress leaders on the Parliament premises on March 6 against the suspension of seven party MPs from the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha suspended seven Congress members on March 5 for the remaining period of the Budget Session for "gross misconduct" and "utter disregard" for House rules after they snatched papers from the speaker's table.

As soon as the Lok Sabha reassembled at 3 pm following an adjournment, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, named Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Wearing black bands, Congress leaders including Gogoi and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue and alleged that the members were suspended from the House to scare the grand old party.

"But we will not be scared. We will not be scared to demand a discussion on the violence in Delhi, we will raise the issue continuously," Gogoi said as the Congress leaders raised slogans demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Congress #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

