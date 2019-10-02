App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi leads Congress 'padyatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on October 2 led a 'padyatra' with a large number of party workers following him to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.

The 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat, about three kilometres away, with enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan 'Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein'.

Many youth sported Gandhi's trademark spectacles and dhoti and walked with sticks in the march.

Close

A tableau of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and his iconic wooden spinning wheel was also part of the march.

related news

The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to participate in a foot march in Lucknow to commemorate the Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 2, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.