Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack on BJP, says it's a fight between courage and cowardice

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:01 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi, who is in London as part of a week-long visit to the UK, made the remarks during his interaction with the Indian diaspora, organised by the Indian Overseas Congress here.

Rahul Gandhi (Image: @IYC/Twitter)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the BJP, saying he is not afraid of the criticism against him as he asserted that it's a fight between courage and cowardice, and love and hatred.

"The more they attack me, the better that is for me, because the more I understand... It's a fight between courage and cowardice. It's a fight between respect and disrespect, between love and hatred. As I said during the Yatra: nafrat ke bazaar mein, hum mohabbat ki dukaan kholne aaye hain (in a market of hatred, we want to set up a shop that spreads love)," he said, amid applause.

The 52-year-old Congress MP said he had been invited to deliver a lecture at the University of Cambridge and expressed his regret that an Indian political leader is unable to similarly freely address a university in India.