Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Uttar Pradesh govt over caning of aspiring teachers in Lucknow

Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out on Saturday at the Uttar Pradesh government over the caning of aspiring teachers protesting over the court rulings that quashed the results of two recruitment exams, saying those responsible for shaping the future of children are being beaten up.

The police used canes on Friday to disperse people protesting in Lucknow against two court rulings that quashed the selection of over 12,000 government teachers and also ordered a CBI probe into the process to appoint 68,500 more.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had struck down on Thursday the selection of 12,460 assistant teachers through an exam advertised in 2016, during the term of the Akhilesh Yadav government.

The other order came as a major embarrassment for the Yogi Adityanath government. The bench directed the CBI to investigate a recruitment exercise begun earlier this year to fill 68,500 posts.

Reacting to the protests, Gandhi posted pictures of the injured protesters, saying people who are responsible for making the future of the children are being beaten up.

"Two crore jobs were promised but look at the response of the Yogi government in UP over demands by youth for recruitment of 68,500 assistant teachers. Those who are responsible for the future of children, their own future being hurt?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi

Congress is with the assistant teachers in the state. The youth will soon respond to this, he said in the same tweet.