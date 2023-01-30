 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Politics

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra ends in Srinagar amid rain and snow

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

Gandhi’s Yatra which had started from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022 reached Srinagar on January 29, after completing a distance of 4,080 kilometres.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering in Srinagar (Pic ANI)

The concluding ceremony of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra began amid heavy rain and snowfall in Srinagar on January 30.

The closing ceremony began with a flag hoisting at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, where leaders from opposition parties including National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba, Communist Party of India (CPI) general party D Raja had gathered.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also addressed the rally. “When my brother was coming to Kashmir he sent a message to mother saying he has a unique feeling of visiting home,” she said.