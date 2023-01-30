English
    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra ends in Srinagar amid rain and snow

    Gandhi’s Yatra which had started from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022 reached Srinagar on January 29, after completing a distance of 4,080 kilometres.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering in Srinagar (Pic ANI)

    The concluding ceremony of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra began amid heavy rain and snowfall in Srinagar on January 30.

    Gandhi’s Yatra, which had started from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, reached Srinagar on January 29 after completing a distance of 4,080 kilometres.

    The closing ceremony began with a flag hoisting at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, where leaders from opposition parties including National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba, Communist Party of India (CPI) general party D Raja had gathered.

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also addressed the rally. “When my brother was coming to Kashmir he sent a message to mother saying he has a unique feeling of visiting home,” she said.