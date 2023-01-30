Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra ends in Srinagar amid rain and snow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering in Srinagar (Pic ANI)

The concluding ceremony of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra began amid heavy rain and snowfall in Srinagar on January 30.

Gandhi’s Yatra, which had started from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, reached Srinagar on January 29 after completing a distance of 4,080 kilometres.

The closing ceremony began with a flag hoisting at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, where leaders from opposition parties including National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba, Communist Party of India (CPI) general party D Raja had gathered.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also addressed the rally. “When my brother was coming to Kashmir he sent a message to mother saying he has a unique feeling of visiting home,” she said.

People have to fight against the hatred and all Bharat Jodo Yatris have shown a way of love and compassion, according to her. “The present politics in the country is not benefiting anyone. Politics that divides and breaks affects the nation. We have to stand against hatred,” she said.

While addressing the gathering, Omar Abdullah requested Rahul Gandhi to undertake a Yatra from west to east and he would like to walk with him.