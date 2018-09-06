App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi is the country's 'biggest baffoon': K Chandrashekar Rao

Branding the Congress as the "biggest enemy" of Telangana, he flayed it for making "baseless, mindless and meaningless" allegations against the TRS government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Soon after recommending the dissolution of the Telangana assembly, TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao Thursday announced candidates for 105 seats and launched a blistering attack on the Congress, calling its president Rahul Gandhi the "biggest buffoon".

Rao, who has been asked to continue as the caretaker chief minister, also claimed the Election Commission has been consulted and that Telangana would go to polls along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

Branding the Congress as the "biggest enemy" of Telangana, he flayed it for making "baseless, mindless and meaningless" allegations against the TRS government.

"Congress is Telangana's villain number one," he told a press conference but largely spared the BJP any criticism.

Recalling how the Congress president had hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the no-confidence motion and his subsequent wink, Rao said," Rahul Gandhi is the biggest buffoon in this country."

He described Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM as a "friendly party" and said the TRS will continue to work with it.

Rao, however, made it clear that the TRS would go it alone in the assembly elections and asserted it will win more than 100 of the state's 119 seats. The 120-member assembly also has a nominated member.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #India #K Chandrashekar Rao #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.