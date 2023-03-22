 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi in Surat court on March 23 for verdict in defamation case; Congress plans show of strength

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

In a tweet, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president asserted the party will not bow before the "dictatorship of BJP," and appealed to people to be present in a large number to welcome Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi made the alleged "Modi surname" remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (File image)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in Gujarat's Surat city on Thursday when it is expected to deliver its verdict in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks, party leaders said on Wednesday.

Senior state Congress leaders, including GPCC president Jagdish Thakor, legislature party leader Amit Chavda, AICC in-charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma and MLAs were in Surat to prepare for Gandhi's visit to the city.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname? remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the alleged remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma had last week concluded hearing final arguments from both sides and set March 23 to pronounce its judgment in the four-year-old defamation case, Gandhi's lawyer Kirit Panwala said.