Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Moga for tractor rally against farm laws

He will hold a public meeting at Badni Kalan in Moga Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and other leaders have arrived here for the rally.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to lead a tractor rally here on Sunday to protest against the Centre's new farm laws. Gandhi, who arrived in the district on Sunday afternoon, will lead tractor rallies for three days beginning today.

Former minister and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been staying away from all Congress activities, is among those present in the district.

The tractor rallies, which have been named as 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', will cover more than 50 km, spread over three days in various districts and constituencies.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the new farm legislations.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave the way for the dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The government has maintained that there will be no change in the MSP.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given assent to the three contentious bills -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.
First Published on Oct 4, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #India #Politics

